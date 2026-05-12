Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .329 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.