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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 12

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .329 OBP and .380 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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