Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 3

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .325 OBP and .404 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 17 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Dustin May makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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