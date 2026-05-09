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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Braves On May 9

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, May 9 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .236 BA, .312 OBP and .366 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 18 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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