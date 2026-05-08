Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Braves On May 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .231 BA, .304 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (6-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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