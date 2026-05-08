FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Braves On May 8

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .231 BA, .304 OBP and .364 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 17 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (6-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News