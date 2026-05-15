Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Hernandez is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 20 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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