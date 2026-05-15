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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Angels On May 15

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .397 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 20 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Giants.

The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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