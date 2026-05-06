Taylor Ward And Orioles Face Marlins On May 6
Taylor Ward and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ward has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ward is hitting for a .289 BA, .429 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 22 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Eury Perez (2-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.