Taylor Ward And Orioles Face Marlins On May 6

Ward is hitting for a .289 BA, .429 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 19.3% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 22 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (2-3) takes the mound for the Marlins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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