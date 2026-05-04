Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 4
Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has +118 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.