Tarik Skubal And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 4

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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