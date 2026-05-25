Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Dodgers On May 25

Gordon is 0-0 with a 6.59 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.