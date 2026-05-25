Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Dodgers On May 25
Tanner Gordon will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Gordon has -112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Gordon is 0-0 with a 6.59 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.