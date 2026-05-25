FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 25

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 25 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News