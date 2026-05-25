Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 25

Bibee is 0-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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