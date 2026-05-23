Taj Bradley And Twins Face Red Sox On May 23

Bradley is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, May 5 when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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