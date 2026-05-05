Taj Bradley And Twins Face Nationals On May 5

Bradley is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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