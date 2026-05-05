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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Face Nationals On May 5

Taj Bradley will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Bradley has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bradley is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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