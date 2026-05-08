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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 8

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, May 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .333 OBP and .405 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 13 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Kris Bubic (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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