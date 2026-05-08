Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 8

Torkelson is hitting for a .207 BA, .333 OBP and .405 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 13 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Kris Bubic (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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