Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Rangers On May 3

Torkelson is hitting for a .224 BA, .352 OBP and .421 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 12 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.