Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Mets On May 13

Torkelson is hitting for a .206 BA, .323 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 14 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.