Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 19

Torkelson is hitting for a .191 BA, .308 OBP and .363 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 14 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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