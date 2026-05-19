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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Guardians On May 19

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .191 BA, .308 OBP and .363 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 14 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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