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Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider

Atlanta Braves • #99 SP

Spencer Strider And Braves Take On Rockies On May 3

Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Strider has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Strider went 7-14 with a 4.45 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Strider

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