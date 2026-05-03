Spencer Strider And Braves Take On Rockies On May 3
Spencer Strider will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Strider has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Strider went 7-14 with a 4.45 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Rockies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.