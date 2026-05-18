Spencer Steer And Reds Face Phillies On May 18

Steer is hitting for a .269 BA, .337 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 25 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Andrew Painter (1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.