Spencer Steer And Reds Face Phillies On May 18
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Steer is hitting for a .269 BA, .337 OBP and .450 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 25 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Andrew Painter (1-4 with a 6.21 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.