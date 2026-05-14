Spencer Steer And Reds Play Nationals On May 14

Steer is hitting for a .252 BA, .325 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 19 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.12 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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