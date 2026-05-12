Spencer Steer And Reds Take On Nationals On May 12

Steer is hitting for a .246 BA, .320 OBP and .448 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 16 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 13 runs. Steer has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Astros.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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