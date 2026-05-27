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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Face Mets On May 27

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .435 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 31 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Steer has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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