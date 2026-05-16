Spencer Steer And Reds Face Guardians On May 16

Steer is hitting for a .263 BA, .335 OBP and .447 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 24 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (3-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.