Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On May 15

Steer is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .449 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Tanner Bibee (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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