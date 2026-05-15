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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On May 15

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Steer has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .449 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Tanner Bibee (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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