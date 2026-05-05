Spencer Steer And Reds Play Cubs On May 5

Steer is hitting for a .255 BA, .331 OBP and .445 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 13 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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