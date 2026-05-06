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Sonny Gray
Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox • #54 SP

Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 6

Sonny Gray will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gray has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday, April 20 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sonny Gray

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