Sonny Gray And Red Sox Take On Tigers On May 6

Gray is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday, April 20 when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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