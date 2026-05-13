Sonny Gray And Red Sox Square Off Against Phillies On May 13

Gray is 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.