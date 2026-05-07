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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Royals On May 7

Slade Cecconi will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cecconi is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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