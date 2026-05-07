Slade Cecconi And Guardians Face Royals On May 7

Cecconi is 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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