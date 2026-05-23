Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Phillies On May 23

Cecconi is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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