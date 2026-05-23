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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Play Phillies On May 23

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cecconi has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cecconi is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Monday when he tossed 7 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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