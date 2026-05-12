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Slade Cecconi
Cleveland Guardians

Slade Cecconi

Cleveland Guardians • #44 SP

Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Angels On May 12

Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Cecconi has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cecconi is 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Slade Cecconi

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