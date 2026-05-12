Slade Cecconi And Guardians Take On Angels On May 12

Cecconi is 2-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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