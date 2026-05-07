Shota Imanaga And Cubs Square Off Against Reds On May 7

Imanaga is 3-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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