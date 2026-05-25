Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rockies On May 25
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.