Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Rockies On May 25

Ohtani is 4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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