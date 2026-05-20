Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Padres On May 20

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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