Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Face Padres On May 20
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +114 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.