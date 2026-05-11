Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Giants On May 11

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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