Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Braves On May 8

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros while allowing hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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