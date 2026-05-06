Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Astros On May 6

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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