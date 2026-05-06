Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Play Astros On May 6
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.