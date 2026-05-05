Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros while allowing hits.

The Astros are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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