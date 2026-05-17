Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 17

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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