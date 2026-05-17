Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 17
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.