Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Angels On May 16

Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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