Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Angels On May 16
Shohei Ohtani will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Ohtani has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Ohtani is 3-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.