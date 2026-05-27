Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Mariners On May 27

Langeliers is hitting for a .299 BA, .371 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.

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