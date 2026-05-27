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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Mariners On May 27

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .299 BA, .371 OBP and .549 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Logan Gilbert (2-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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