Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Mariners On May 25

Langeliers is hitting for a .305 BA, .376 OBP and .548 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .924, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Padres.

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (1-5) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.41 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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