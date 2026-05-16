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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Take On Giants On May 16

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .337 BA, .393 OBP and .614 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.008, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) starts for the Giants, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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