Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Cardinals On May 14

Langeliers is hitting for a .331 BA, .391 OBP and .624 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.015, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Michael McGreevy (3-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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