Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Cardinals On May 13

Langeliers is hitting for a .340 BA, .396 OBP and .641 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.037, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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