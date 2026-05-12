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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Cardinals On May 12

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .336 BA, .394 OBP and .617 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is 1.011, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Andre Pallante (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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