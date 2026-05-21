Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Angels On May 21

Langeliers is hitting for a .322 BA, .394 OBP and .578 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .972, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

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