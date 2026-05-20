Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Angels On May 20

Langeliers is hitting for a .328 BA, .394 OBP and .588 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .982, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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