Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Angels On May 18

Langeliers is hitting for a .337 BA, .396 OBP and .609 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.005, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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