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Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan

Tampa Bay Rays • #18 SP

Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On May 25

Shane McClanahan will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, May 25 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McClanahan has +130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

McClanahan is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane McClanahan

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