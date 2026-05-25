Shane McClanahan And Rays Face Orioles On May 25

McClanahan is 5-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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