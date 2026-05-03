Seth Lugo And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 3

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.