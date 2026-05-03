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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Square Off Against Mariners On May 3

Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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