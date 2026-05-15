Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play White Sox On May 15

Suzuki is hitting for a .264 BA, .374 OBP and .482 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 19 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (2-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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