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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Reds On May 6

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .306 BA, .406 OBP and .541 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .947 and he has scored 16 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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